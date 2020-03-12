The spark of leadership hones the skills of PAF

Dedicated to Wing Commander Noman Akram and scores of martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which comprised a handful of officers and men and a few dilapidated aircraft when Pakistan came into being on 14 August 1947-developed into a fine fighting force- which fought against heavy odds to emerge victorious. The honing of the skills of PAF airmen has been no fluke, as each leader gave his very best to mould PAF into a formidable force. A young Asghar Khan, who was commanding the Flying Training School at Risalpur, had the unique distinction of hosting the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in April 1948. Wing Commander Asghar Khan had listened to the words of the Quaid with awe and reverence:

“There is no doubt that a country without a strong air force is at the mercy of any aggressor. Pakistan must build up her air force as quickly as possible. It must be an efficient air force, second to none, and must take its right place with the army and the navy in securing Pakistan’s defense.”

In 1957, at the young age of 36, Asghar Khan became the youngest to date and the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of PAF. He now had the distinctive opportunity to lend credence to the Quaid’s prophetic words. As C-in-C from 1957-65, the venerable Asghar Khan moulded PAF in tempered steel and through his outstanding attributes of leadership; transformed it from a fledgling status with WWII aircraft into a fine fighting force, which had the capacity to rise to the occasion when the test came and got the better of an adversary five times its size in 1965, 1971 and continues to do so in every trial and tribulation the nation faces.

Asghar Khan retired from PAF only a few weeks before the onset of the 1965 Pak-India War. His successor, Air Marshal Nur Khan, who was himself a bold and courageous C-in-C, led PAF from the front, following his predecessor’s war plans, and emerged victorious against a much larger Indian Air Force (IAF). The audacity and pluck of PAF’s air warriors was acknowledged internationally.

1971 Pak-India War ended in favour of India but the bravery of PAF’s pilots, technicians and air defence team was acknowledged by none else than the C-in-C of the opponent. Air Chief Marshal PC Lal, in his book My Days with the IAF narrates the various episodes, where he felt the PAF performed better than IAF.

Each Air Chief has contributed to the fighting skills of PAF through personal example, realistic training and developing strategies to meet new challenges. The spark ignited by the commanders has fueled the fires burning in the hearts of the air warriors, be they pilots, engineers, technicians or air defence personnel. They have been gelled into a force, which through teamwork and cooperation, faced insurmountable odds and produced stellar results.

It is heartening that progressive air forces of the US, UK, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and numerous others are approaching Pakistan to learn from its experiences

What transpired on 27 February 2019, is not unusual. It was a response which the agile air combatants train for day and night so that when their mettle is tested, they uphold PAF’s raison d’être “Second to None” ordained by the Quaid. The remarkable aspect of the 27 February episode is that one battle proved to the enemy that despite being superior in numbers and quality of weapons systems, IAF is no match for PAF and there is no room for Don Quixotic adventurism. Indian leaders may spin webs of lies to pacify their masses but they have learnt their lesson well and will think many times before messing with Pakistan. If this massive advantage has been gained through one skirmish alone, without going through a full-fledged conflict, it is a pièce de résistance to be admired, emulated and savoured.

While the PAF leadership, past and present is to be appreciated for this magnum opus, it is the entire team that deserves kudos. The sacred mission of the PAF, to guard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and pour its sweat and blood into the force to meet each trial and tribulation boldly and courageously is no mean task. For the past two decades, the nation has been facing a non-conventional challenge: terrorism. The faceless enemy hides in public places or in treacherous terrain to strike with stealth and impunity. PAF developed techniques as well as platforms to meet this challenge head on. The result is for the world to see. It is heartening that progressive air forces of the US, UK, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and numerous others are approaching Pakistan to learn from its experiences. The tale of PAF’s valour is described thus:

The faces and the names of the men in blue

shall be ever-changing,

With each generation that will prevail in its time,

and then pass on into history.

But the courage and the honour

of the Pakistan Air Force

shall endure forever,

for they are its very heart and soul.

The writer is a retired Group Captain of PAF. He is a columnist, analyst and TV talk show host, who has authored six books on current affairs, including three on China