Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally opened the Rs100 billion mega housing project under which 20,000 housing units shall be built at the initial level. The inauguration ceremony was held in Islamabad but houses will be built in other big cities too. The government was facing a lot of criticism from different quarters for the delay in the launch of this Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Now that the launch has been made, there is a need to put a professional in charge of affairs. Presently, Tariq Bashir Cheema holds the Ministry of Housing. It was the result of a sort of give and take between the ruling Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q. But due to the launch of this project, scope of this ministry has enhanced. The prime minister has made it clear that banks will be engaged in financing houses through this project. In Pakistan hardly 0.2 percent people avail themselves of the mortgage facility. It amounts to precious little compared with the US where 80 percent people mortgage their houses with banks until they pay off their loans. In Malaysia, it is 30 percent and in India it is 12 percent.

The prime minister is hopeful that inflation is going down now and with it interest rates will also decrease. If the government passes on relief in international oil prices to the consumers, there will be a big decline in prices and businesses will flourish. Many other industries are linked with the construction industry. National and international builders are waiting to contribute in this project.

Housing has become a real challenge both in big and small cities due to overpopulation. Then there is the unstoppable trend of migration from rural to urban areas, further compounding the situation. The task to carry out this project and look after housing needs of the masses is among the most urgent. *