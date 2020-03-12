‘O wretched state! Bossom black as death

‘There is no humanity left. You do not even slaughter animals like that’ (Caravan, March3, 2020). It was a cry of a victim mercilessly lynched by a mob overwhelmed with the hysteria of religion during Delhi’s communal violence. ‘Advancing bourgeois society liquidates memory, time, recollection as irrational leftover of the past’ people forget. History, human memory suffers no Alzheimer, it stands witness to the fact that ‘Auschwitz happens wherever one looks at a slaughterhouse and thinks; they are only animals'(Adorno).

Human psyche developing from his material conditions suffers its whip and scorn. To relieve from the agony of everyday life, one finds different cathartic means and some of them are extremely violent. The act of sacrifice is one in which the subjected repeats upon himself or upon others the injustice done to him to make it bearable. In a coercive society, sacrifice offered by an individual or by the collective, inflicted upon oneself or upon those marked as others, bears the element of cunning. The replacement of a sacrificial animal with human beings exposes the cunning and the objective untruth of sacrifice.

Under the exchange society, dominant interests train people to identify their interests with them. People learn to make sacrifices, but every repressed thought feeds on vengeance and comes back strongly. Self -sacrifice combined with self-preservation with universal control of commodities on their lives makes them choose an enemy, the other. Those having different caste, creed, customs and thoughts become the immediate victims. Instead of humans becoming animals in the slaughterhouse, some animals become more sacred than human beings, while latter are slaughtered as unpatriotic insects.

Fascism strengthens such behavior and unleashes it ‘ in situations in which blinded people, deprived of their subjectivity are let loose as subjects’. Their action of plunder, arson, and human massacre is meaningless for those executing them but by diverting the attentions from the real problems, it helps to strengthen those in power. ‘World’ Adorno points out ‘has made of us these stumps of men…who have lost their I and are real products of the world in which we live’. ‘It is one of the basic tenets of fascist leadership to keep primary libidinal energy on an unconscious level to divert its manifestations in a way suitable to political ends’

Any discussion about the fascistic tendencies invites reason to compare modern Indian ruling class and Italy under Mussolini where industrial growth was limited to the parts of north while south was largely agrarian. Indian industrialization is much bigger than that of Italy but one cannot ignore the difference of size and population between two countries especially when Indian overall development is restricted to the few major cities. ‘The maximum recorded value of the share of manufacturing value added in GDP has not exceeded 19% in India, as compared to 34% in Brazil, 40% in China’, (BusinessLine, Jan 11, 2018).India has large agrarian base with abject poverty and despite migration to urban areas the rural population is still dominant and survives in oppressive conditions.

Mussolini was backed by the capitalists and feudals, his Squadristi, the black shirts comprising of lumpens, nationalists, and landowning peasantry were opposing the labour- peasant unions. Mussolini had little tolerance against non-conformity, Giacomo Matteotti, the socialist deputy alleging the fascists of committing fraud in elections and denouncing violence was assassinated in cold blood, Gramsci, Bordiga and the left leadership were imprisoned, PCI was banned and the state was brought under totalitarian control.

Modi has always commanded the backing of the big capital both from within and abroad especially of institutions such as Goldman- Sachs (Economic Times,Jun 03,2019). His local support base largely depends on the big capital, the middle- class, and the lumpen segment ready to entertain itself by putting the ‘others’ to the sword. Capitalist ‘production does not subdue the individual by granting it satisfaction but by extinguishing the subject. Precisely therein lies its perfect rationality which coincides with their insanity'(Horkheimer & Adorno).

The state of the Indian economy is unhealthy. According to a recent report by the Center for Monitoring Economy, unemployment has grown to 7.7 % – the highest in several decades. The economy is expected to grow by less than five percent this year as most sectors including exports, manufacturing and farming lose pace.(VOA, January 31, 2020)…India which till recently was hailed as the world’ fastest growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six- year low of 4.5 % in September quarter of 2019-20 (The Economist Jan1,2020)’.

Instead of uniting India, Indian fascism can prove inimical to its own integrity. Insecurity breeds violence, alienation of Muslims will lead to ghettoization and radicalization of its youth

“The real problem for Indian capitalism is the falling profitability of its business sector . The rate of profit is high by international standards, like many emerging economies that have masses of cheap labor brought in from the rural areas. But over the decades rising investment in capital equipment relative to labor has started to create a reserve army of labor alongside falling profitability(it has fallen some 20%below the level of 1980s’)…the answer for Indian capital and endorsed by Modi is privatization..to raise the rate of exploitation of labor to increase the profitability of capital…'(Michael Robert blog).

Modi adapt at playing religious card, has always used the economic alienation as a weapon to divert attention by initiating religious persecution. Gujarat experiment was a tremendous success. The man unstained by financial corruption, capable of killing innumerable people, of enforcing neo-liberal order, and flouting democracy brazenly while maintaining its farce was all that required to lead the country into the fascist model of ‘shinning India’.

‘Fascist leader is a ‘great-little man’ he is liked not inspite of his cheap antics but because of them because ‘he is usually the masterly salesman of his defects’. What Adorno stated about Hitler stands true for all fascist leaders. The established ‘butcher of Gujarat’ became the apple of western bourgeoisie’s eye, Nietzsche’s doggish lust of capital looked enviously out of all that he did. The beautiful surface had a terrible and grisly depth.

India is not Germany, which excludes the question of Modi becoming a Hitler or Mussolini. Unlike Germany and Italy, India is not a monolithic state. It is the home of many multiethnic, multireligious, multicultural and multilingual groups. The industrial base of India is far leaner than the Germans, who, despite losing two wars have hopped backed strongly.

Instead of uniting India, Indian fascism can prove inimical to its own integrity. Insecurity breeds violence, alienation of Muslims will lead to ghettoization and radicalization of its youth. It can also help boast the separatist movements, which according to the ex-premier Manmohan Singh ‘are the single biggest security challenge ever faced by the country’ (New-York Times 2006). The statement was about the Naxalites, since then Indian ruling class has alienated Kashmir, Assam and the large secular element, not to forget the festering wound of Sikh’s massacre, they eye the state with suspicion.

When death is the physician, people dismiss its prescription in favour of struggle to live. The Citizen’s Amendment Act and similar divisive and fascist laws will not sustain, people like Modi will eclipse in the dustbin of history only to live in the memory as a plague that devastated the unity of Indian state. However, the cleavage he has created would go a long way. ‘The evil that men do’ Shakespeare pointed out ‘live after them’.

The writer is an Australian-Pakistani based in Sydney. He has authored several books on Marxism (Gramscian and Frankfurt schools) and history