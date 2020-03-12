Ali Saleh Awadh Aljaberi (Binswelah) Success Story

Ali Saleh Awadh Aljaberi is a 20-year young man who lives in the United Arab Emirates had a

great experience in comedy and a short period of time he became a Social Media Star. He

invented shortcuts ways for faster success in acting. His famous name is “Bin Swelah”.

From an early age, he became interested in amateur dramas and made a good impact in the early

performances. As a youngster, however, he was more interested in humor and acting than sports.

Bin Swelah was very interested in acting and comedy at the school level. He played many

children’s acting plays in his school and received many awards. He has a great mix of facial

expressions and physical movements to make himself a better actor.

Bin Swelah found he had an incredible talent for turning a decent story during his secondary

school for a very long time UAE. It was the play area that planted the seed for his exceptional

profession. While he concedes he wasn’t the coolest child at school, container Bin Swelah says

“he generally had a decent story to tell his companions”.

Acting Career

He starts his career as a comedian. He initially made a short funny video of the beginning of his

acting career. These videos have gained fame in a very short time. He became more popular day

by day, eventually, became a star.

He specializes in making funny vines and pranks videos. Bin Swelah also used his YouTube

platform to make humorous videos. His friend starred in a couple of his music videos and funny

video he has also participated in web series along with his. His content is usually entertainment

while he posts vlogs or pranks on a frequent basis.

Social Media Star

He got fastly fame in Social Media and YouTube Channel. He creates informatively and

humorously content for his YouTube channel. People really enjoy his YouTube video. That’s

why a big quantity of people like him and follow him on Instagram.

He is one of the most influential people in the UAE with a large number of followers on many

social media platforms. Through his fame on YouTube, he has earned huge revenue. It has a

YouTube channel with approximately 92 92.4k subscribers. It has been included in the UAE’s

most successful YouTube category.

A large number of 969k people follow him on Instagram. He updates his Instagram account on a

regular basis where he uploads new stories, photos, and videos for different topics.

Despite being a relatively new actress, he has worked in many videos and gained a reputation

fast because of his superb acting abilities to attract new fans. Aside from acting, he is also very

popular across social media. Even his Instagram has many followers and its posts collect

hundreds of thousands of likes in less than an hour. He uses social media to connect with his

fans, an update on his life behind the scenes.