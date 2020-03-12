Rangers resolve blind murder case

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh solved the mystery of a blind murder of young boy whose corpse was found from Al-Fatah Ground, Landhi and arrested the three involved murderers.



According to details, an unidentified body of a 22-year-old boy was found from the Al-Fatah Ground, Landhi, the para-military force immediately launched the investigations.



The slain was identified as Danish alias Wasi s/o Wahab.



The Rangers with technical monitoring and with the help of evidences successfully arrested involved accused Muhammad Faheem alias Shooter, Shawaiz and Samiuddin from Zamanabad, Landhi within 24 hours.

The arrested confessed their crime and told that they killed the victim over a financial dispute. They have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.