Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars today

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face-off in the 26th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday with both the sides aiming to strengthen their chances of qualifying for next week’s playoffs.

The match is further spiced up following last week’s thriller at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium in which Lahore Qalandars chased down out a 188-run target for the loss of two wickets to leave Karachi Kings shell-shocked.

On the points table, Qalandars, thanks to their three consecutive victories, are occupying third place on eight points from as many matches, while Kings are sitting fifth on seven points. However, Kings have played one less match with all their last three league fixtures scheduled in front of their home fans.

Probable Playing XI

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamir Yameen, Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Weise, Dilbar Hossain, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan, Haris Rauf.

5 Must Have Players

Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, and Ben Dunk.