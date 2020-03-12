Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also no need to declare a state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suga told a news conference that a team of experts said earlier this week there has been no explosive spread of the virus in Japan so there is no need for drastic steps such as a state of emergency, but that Japan was maintaining its vigilance as the…

Earlier, Haruyuki Takahashi, one of more than two dozen members of the Tokyo 2020 executive board, who suggested the delay, said the Tokyo 2020 organisers had just started looking at scenarios for how the virus could affect the Games.

Mr Takahashi has earlier told that the board had not discussed the impact of the virus, having last met in December before the epidemic spread.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has increased national efforts to contain the virus, urging schools to close for several weeks and calling on organizers of major events to consider canceling or delaying them.

The rapidly spreading virus that started in China has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan.

It has been detected in at least 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported, including six in the US as of Tuesday morning.