UMT teacher objects to misbehavior, thrashed by students

A male teacher was thrashed by a group of male students outside the university premises.

Considered to be one of the highest-ranking professions around the world, being a ‘teacher’ carries a huge responsibility. Unfortunately, teachers getting humiliated and disrespected often makes it to the news.

According to the eye witnesses, the incident took place outside the boys’ gate when a group of male students dragged the professor on road and brutally thrashed him. The teacher got fainted. Notably, the guards and other students were also beaten by the goons.

Dolphin police intervened and rescued the teacher.

The victim is reported to be a gold medalist from France and holds PhD degree in marketing and MS degree in General Management. He is serving as Assistant Professor in the School of Business and Economics (SBE), UMT, one of the finest business schools of the country according to HEC ranking.