The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) released a statement on Tuesday condemning what it described as “the reported mistreatment of Julian Assange during his United States extradition trial in February 2020.” The lawyers’ organisation urged “the government of the United Kingdom to take action to protect” the WikiLeaks publisher.



The IBAHRI works with the global legal community to promote and protect human rights and the independence of the legal profession worldwide.

Mr Assange’s extradition trial began last month and will resume in May. The controversial activist is wanted in the US on 18 charges of attempted hacking and espionage.

He is alleged to have collaborated with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents which he said exposed alleged war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mr Assange’s lawyers claim he has been handcuffed 11 times; been stripped naked twice and searched; had his case files confiscated after the first day of the hearing; and had his request to sit with his lawyers during the trial, rather than in a dock surrounded by bulletproof glass, denied.

IBAHRI co-chair the Hon Michael Kirby said Assange’s treatment may constitute breaches of his right to a fair trial and protections enshrined in the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. ‘It is deeply shocking that as a mature democracy in which the rule of law and the rights of individuals are preserved, the UK government has been silent and has taken no action to terminate such gross and disproportionate conduct by Crown officials. Many countries in the world look to Britain as an example in such matters,’ Kirby said. ‘On this occasion, the example is shocking and excessive.’

Other governments criticised by the IBAHRI this year include Malawi, Kazakhstan, Turkey and the Philippines.