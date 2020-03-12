Senate body requests details of anti-polio campaign

Senate Standing Committee meeting on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination requested to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to share all the details regarding its anti-polio drive across the country. The committee is chaired by Khushbakht Shujaat.

Moreover, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, who is from the PML-N and served as the focal person on polio during the last PML-N government, said that the polio situation was under control while Dr Rana Safdar was in charge of the polio programme.

The number of cases fell from 306 to eight under Dr Safdar. Senator Farooq suggested that Mr Atta be called to a committee meeting and asked why cases increased.

Senator Beharamand Tangi remarked that majority of the polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the issue must be discussed on single point agenda. The senators also demanded a separate briefing on Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) performance.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has requested all segments of society to join hands to eradicate polio virus from the country. “We have critically reviewed our performance during last campaign and worked with provincial and district teams for an even better preparedness for this nationwide vaccination drive,” he said.