Thursday, March 12, 2020


Eminent commentator Michael Atherton will be seen in ongoing PSL 5

The eminent English commentator Michael Atherton arrived in Pakistan for making a part of the ongoing 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was formerly captain of the England cricket team between 1993 and 1998, during a career which spanned thirteen years. Mike was voted sports writer of the year and specialist correspondent of the year at the Sports Journalists’ Association Awards in March 2012.

