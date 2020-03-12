Eminent commentator Michael Atherton will be seen in ongoing PSL 5

The eminent English commentator Michael Atherton arrived in Pakistan for making a part of the ongoing 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Look who is here in Lahore tonight… 👀👀👀#HBLPSLV #TayyarHain pic.twitter.com/6CYcJE7BQK— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 11, 2020He was formerly captain of the England cricket team between 1993 and 1998, during a career which spanned thirteen years. Mike was voted sports writer of the year and specialist correspondent of the year at the Sports Journalists’ Association Awards in March 2012.