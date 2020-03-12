Hajj 2020: Lucky draw for applications to be held today

A lucky draw of Hajj applications will be held today where pilgrims will be shortlisted for Hajj 2020 under the government scheme.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a total of 1, 49,330 Hajj applications were received at the designated banks across Pakistan under the government scheme.

It is to be noted here that last month a sub-committee of the Senate’s standing committee on Religious Affairs planned to reduce the fares of Pakistan International Airlines for pilgrims 2020.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the Hajj policy for the private coordinators would be announced shortly.

Hajj is a religious obligation and one of its worldly benefits is that it generates at least $ 100 billion worth of business activity annually, BOL News reported on 22nd Feb.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. Convener Standing Committee on Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Jawaid Akhtar, Former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee members Haji Asif Saher, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Haris Attique were also present at the occasion.

The Minister said that Pakistan has a huge share in this business activity associated to Hajj. e said that the prime objective of the ministry is to provide the best services to the pilgrims.