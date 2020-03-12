IHC to hear Presidential Ordinance case today

Islamabad High Court will hear the case of the Presidential Ordinance today.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Manullah will conduct the hearing of the petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N. The PML-N in which he stated that he and his party was against the passing of the 8th Presidential Ordinance in Islamabad.

During the last hearing conducted last week, a member of the National Assembly of the PML-N, Barrister Mohsin Ranjha arrived in the court with his lawyer team to represent the petition, while the federal attorney was represented by Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar.

During the hearing, Babar Awan submitted a written reply to the IHC. The court ordered Babar Awan to continue arguments in the next hearing.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader, Senator Raza Rabbani, appeared before the court and sought more time for the preparation of recommendations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah appointed Makhdoom Ali Khan, Babar Awan, Raza Rabbani, Abid Hassan Manto and others to assist the court in the case.

Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha said the high court had sought reply from the federal government in 14 days but it has not been submitted after spending 1.5 months. He added new ordinances are being issued despite the case is under proceeding in the court which violates the Constitution. The lawyer said the Constitution allows to promulgate ordinances only in emergency circumstances.