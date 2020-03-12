US restricting all travel from Europe over coronavirus

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on some travel from Europe into the U.S. and said he would act to offer financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the impact of the virus that is rapidly spreading across the country and around the world.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, Trump said the restrictions, which will go into effect on Friday at midnight, “will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground,” and exemptions would be made for U.S. nationals “who have undergone appropriate screenings.”

“We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay,” he said.

The countries that will be affected are Schengen Area nations including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Legal permanent residents and family members of U.S. nationals are not affected by the new restrictions, the department said in a statement.

The restrictions are similar to those Trump issued on China and Iran in January and February respectively.

The announcement comes on the same day the World Health Organization officially termed the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic and as the U.S. capital declared a state of emergency.

Shortly after Trump concluded his remarks, the White House announced that the president is cancelling events he had scheduled in Colorado and Nevada “out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak.”