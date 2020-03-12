Back to era of side-switching drama

The era of forward bloc is coming back to our assemblies. On Tuesday, six members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Punjab from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and one from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called on the Punjab chief minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar. After this meeting, traditional statements followed that the visitors “reposed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and announced their unconditional support to the government.” The sudden emergence of the defectors has shaken opposition ranks. But this was hardly an ambush given the recent statements from either side that claimed support of members in opposition parties. Those who met the chief minister included Nishat Ahmed Daha (PP-206, Khanewal), Ghayasuddin (PP-47, Narowal), Chaudhry Ashraf (PP-57, Gujranwala), Faisal Niazi (PP-209, Khanewal), Mohammad Arshad (PP-244, Bahawalnagar) and Azhar Abbas (PP-269, Muzaffargarh) of the PML-N, and Ghazanfar Ali Khan (PP-225, Rahim Yar Khan) of the PPP. Despite the passage of the constitutional bars to change party, there is little room for parties to take action against fair-weather parliamentarians. Leaders of both opposition parties – Hamza Shahbaz and Syed Hassan Murtaza — say they will take action against the violation of party discipline.

In recent days, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has been talking of in-house change, which would not have been possible without support of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentarians. We have already seen the shameful demonstration of switching sides clandestinely in the no-confidence move against the Senate chairman, where despite having a clear majority the opposition could not stop the sellout of its members. Being in opposition in Pakistan needs a lot of guts and courage for politicians. A party like the PPP, which kept its face high during the devastating regime of Zia, faced defections en masse in 2002 when its six ace parliamentarians formed a "patriotic bloc" in the National Assembly. Even before that, the PML-N had experienced defections in droves before the 2002 elections. The tragic thing is that both the PPP and the PML-N accepted several of those infected with side-switch virus. The fresh batch of the horse trading bloc say they support the government to get development funds. Imran Khan used to frown upon such funds, calling it a tool to enslave parliamentarians. It is time to remind the prime minister of his own words.