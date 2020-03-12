Pilot martyred as PAF F-16 crashes during March 23 parade rehearsal

A fighter pilot was martyred Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed in a wooded area near the federal capital while practicing aerobatic maneuvers ahead of this month’s National Day celebrations, Pakistan Air Force said.

There were no casualties on the ground or damage to property, according to an air force statement. Footage on social media and local TV stations showed black smoke rising from a tree-filled area under overcast skies. One video appeared to show the plane pulling out of a steep dive before heading behind a hill, then the roar of the jet engine ends in a thump followed by a ball of fire.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad, during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade,” said Pakistan Air Force spokesperson in a statement. Rescue teams were rushed to the crash site immediately after the incident and the area was cordoned off. “Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash,” he said.

Some high tension wires passing through the area were also damaged when the jet crashed. Subsequently fire erupted in the bushes of Shakarparian and fire brigade staff put off the fire.

Reasons of crash and losses in this incident are not yet been ascertained as a board of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the matter. “A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident,” the spokesperson added.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid glowing tribute to Wing Commander Noman Akram who was martyred in the line of duty. “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said quoting the army chief.

His funeral prayer was offered by the COAS, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and other high officials of the armed forces of Pakistan. Later, the body was taken to his native area for burial. The martyred wing commander is survived by a widow and two children.

Akram’s father had also served in Pakistan Army and retired as brigadier. The pilot’s funeral prayers will also be offered at Sargodha base, whereas he will be laid to rest in Lahore.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram. In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the deceased family. he National Assembly also offered fateha for the departed soul. Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in a tweet said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the crash.

PML-N chief and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sadness on Wing Commander Akram’s martyrdom.

Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of the precious life of pilot. “I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and pray for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss with patience,” the Japanese ambassador said in his condolence message. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.