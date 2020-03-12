ATC rejects bail petition of prime accused

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday rejected bail of Mian Tariq, a prime accused in the judge video scandal case.

Verdict in petition filed by Mian Tariq seeking bail on the medical ground was reserved on Tuesday.

The verdict was pronounced by ATC judge Rana Javad Abbas.

In the last hearing of the plea, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had opposed provision of bail to Mian Tariq on medical ground.

It may be noted that Mian Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) On July 17, last year.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was ‘no proof of corruption against the deposed premier’ in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.