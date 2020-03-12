Four dead as avalanche hits three vehicles

At least four people, including a woman, died when an avalanche hit three vehicles near at Kundla Morr on Abbottabad-Murree Road Tuesday evening.

According to police and 1122 source, two motor cars and one Hiace Van traveling from Abbottabad to Murree come under the snow slides resulting in the fell down two cars of tourists into a deep ditch while Hiace Van a miracle saved on the edge of the road. Police, Rescue 1122 with GDA staff along with locals dashed to the site with fork lifter and removed the Van and vehicles from the heavy rock of snow glacier and till late night only one body of female could be recovered and the remaining three dead bodies were recovered on Wednesday afternoon. Till late night 21 injured were shifted to Nathiagali Hospital, DHQ Hospital Abbottabad and Ayub Medical Complex Hospital. All the six tourists from the motor car were rescued and shifted to DHQ Hospital Abbottabad where minor injuries are reported to them while out of 16 Hiace passengers, all were saved who received minor injuries and rescue 1122 provided them first aid. DPO Abbottabad Javed Iqbal, Dg Galiyat Development Authority Raza Ali Habib and rescue 1122 in charges Ghayoor supervised the rescue operation till Wednesday midnight.