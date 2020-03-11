NAB decides to move SC against bail granted to PTA director

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the bail granted by Islamabad High Court (IHC) to accused Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Director Amjad Mustafa Malik.

The NAB will plead apex court to declare the bail granted to the accused in a case pertaining to the auction of fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology (4g) in writ petition no 769/2019 as void, according to a NAB press release.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended protective bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan until May 14 in assets beyond known sources of income case.

The former provincial minister Manzoor Wassan and Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur appeared before the court for the hearing.

In his arguments, director NAB Sukkur said Wassan is accused of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties. “We need more time to complete the inquiry against him”, he continued.To this, Chief Justice of SHC Ahmed Ali Shaikh remarked, “Are you sure that you have substantial proofs against Wassan and will prove charges against him.”The SHC adjourned hearing of the case after granting eight weeks to the NAB to complete inquiry against the PPP stalwart. The court also extended protective bail of Manzoor Wassan till May 14.According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.