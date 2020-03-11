Senate body takes notice of slow releases of funds

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday discussed in detail compliance report on recommendations by the committee submitted by Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

While reviewing budgetary allocation, the committee recommended a detailed review in the next meeting in the presence of Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology. Chairman Committee, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan took notice of slow release and utilization of budgets. He deemed this a major concern and the main reason for slow progress of Science and Technology in the country.

Chaired by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Gul Bashra, Senator Kamran Michael and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology along with all concerned. The meeting commenced with an introduction of Dr. Sarah Qureshi Aerospace Engineer from Pakistan. Dr. Sarah Qureshi graced the meeting and briefed the Committee about her achievements and work. Dr. Sarah Qureshi, CEO of Aero Engine Craft developed a Pollution free engine for airplanes to help in reducing the global warming. She holds a master’s degree in aerospace dynamics as well as a PhD in Aerospace Propulsion from Cranfield University, United Kingdom. Her development has taken the global Aerospace Industry by storm. Dr. Sarah was of the view that time is a crucial factor for progress in technology, and in order to move ahead the Science and Technology sector in Pakistan must ensure that processes are formulated to save time. She added that in the technology sector, the Fast will eat the slow. She stressed the need for commercialization of technology projects in Pakistan.

While discussing compliance report on recommendations by the Committee submitted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Committee took serious notice of lack of preparedness of the Ministry. While reviewing individual cases, the Committee directed the Ministry that inquiry reports must be submitted to the Committee. Minister of Science and Technology, has also been called upon. In view of recent cases of harassment of female students in colleges and universities Chairman Committee, Senator Syed Sabir Shah directed HEC to look into the matter and brief the Committee in next meeting.