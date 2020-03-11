JIT begins probe into journalist Aziz Memon’s ‘murder’

Head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing journalist Aziz Memon’s alleged killing, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Wednesday visited Mehrabpur.

The JIT team headed by its chief visited the site where Memon was found dead and also met with the family members of the slain journalist including brother Hafeez Memon.

Talking to media after the visit, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the JIT has initiated its probe and would soon find out and bring the facts before the masses.

“We have recorded statements of the brother, widow and sons of the slain journalist,” he said adding that they have also asked for permission from the family for a second post-mortem of Aziz Memon’s body.

He said that if needed they would approach court to conduct exhumation of Aziz Memon’s body.

The AIG admitted the police’s failure to utilize all its resources during an earlier probe into the case. “We could not predict the outcome of the probe but hope that a thorough investigation into the matter will reveal the facts,” he said.It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on March 07 (Saturday) removed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Dr Waliullah as head of a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon.The removal came a day after the formation of the nine-member JIT to investigate the case.