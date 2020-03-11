Govt to conduct balloting for Hajj Scheme 2020 today

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that that the balloting of the government Hajj scheme will be held on Thursday at 4:00 pm. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will hold the balloting to pick about 100,000 pilgrims for performing Hajj this year under the government scheme. A spokesperson for the ministry said that Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would conduct the balloting. Under the scheme, a total of 149,330 applications had already been received for performing Hajj. The government Hajj package (per person) is Rs 463,445 for the north region and Rs 486,270 for the south region without Qurbani (sacrifice), and Rs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 for north and south regions, respectively with Qurbani. Total 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year including 107,526 under the government scheme and 71,684 under the private scheme. 1.5 percent (1,613) of the government hajj scheme has been reserved to accommodate hardship cases, which include secluded family members, new-borns, infants and attendants/helpers. As many as 500 seats have been reserved for low-paid employees of the public sector/corporate organizations, and companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund.