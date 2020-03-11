Officers of 29th mid-career management course visit CPO

Addl IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani said that improving the standard of investigation is among the top priorities of Punjab Police and in this regard training and refresher courses are being conducted into regular phases so that efficiency of investigation officers may be enhanced. He further said that Punjab Police has strict system of discipline matrix with respect to self-accountability and punishment and reward. Under this system, both officers and officials who commit negligence are punished equally. He further said that under the IGP special initiatives police stations project based on modern ideas, working of police stations is being improved whereas Punjab Police is paying great attention to public service delivery so that mutual coordination between public and police may be improved. He further said that khidmat markaz global portal has been introduced to facilitate and also address the issues of overseas Pakistanis whereas 8787 complaint centre, open courts along with mobile khidmat marakiz projects are also engaged in resolution of issues of public. These views were expressed by him while discussing with 52 officers of 29th mid-career management course from national institute of management Karachi, at central police office Lahore. During the study tour officers were briefed about IT reforms, public service delivery projects and steps taken for change in Thana Culture in Punjab Police. Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the officers about operations and performance of counter terrorism department and told that CTD is continued intelligence based operations for elimination of terrorists of proscribed organizations and due to effective actions of CTD, incidents of terrorism, sectarianism and extremism have been reduced considerably across the province. While responding to queries asked by the officers of course, Addl IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani was of the opinion that for bringing change in thana culture, front desks, lock ups and rooms of SHOs have been digitized by applying CCTV cameras whereas police working has been upgraded with the help of Police station record management system, human resource management system, complaint management system, criminal record office, hotel eye, anti-vehicle lifting system, resource management system, crime mapping system and other modern systems by which working of police stations have been based upon modern parameters. The officers of delegation asked questions regarding welfare, punishment and reward along with other subjects of Police officials. In the end of the tour, mutual memorial souvenirs were exchanged between police officers and leader of the delegation. DIG training Suleman Sultan Rana, AIG operations Imran Kishwar and AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran along with other officers were present at this occasion.