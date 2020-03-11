PSX falls flat amid lack of positive triggers

Pakistan Stock Exchange falls flat after a volatile session, as the indices failed to sustain gains accumulated in early hours and closed in the red zone. The lack of positive triggers kept investors away from trading session as investors wait for State Bank’s monetary policy announcement. Investors are hoping the central bank will cut its policy rate with aim to inject stimulus into the economy following similar measures taken be the global central banks to fight off economic fallout of coronavirus. Coronavirus scare has sent investors panicking, which has resulted into multiple sessions of global sell-off.

Meanwhile, The State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) conducted an auction, in which it sold Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) worth Rs.376.76 billion for 3, 6 and 12 months. Auction target was Rs.350.00 billion against a maturing amount of Rs.305.20 billion. The Cut off yield for 3, 6 and 12 months were 12.7288, 12.505 and 12 percent, down by 66, 83 and 133 basis points compared to the previous auction. The fall in the cut off yield has also strengthened investors’ hopes of state bank’s policy rate cut this month.

Total amount offered was Rs.1,632.74 billion out of which the SBP accepted Rs.323.39 billion. The SBP received bids worth Rs.456.74 billion for 3 months, Rs.355.73 billion for 6 months and Rs.820.27 billion for 12 months out of which it accepted Rs.128.59 billion, Rs. 102.30 billion and Rs.92.50 billion respectively.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 637.34 points to record its intraday high at 38,333.09. Failing to maintain its upward momentum post midday, the index then fell to its intraday low at 37,523.19 after losing 172.56 points. It finally closed lower by 22.50 points at 37,673.25.Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index dropped 302.95 points to end at 58,438.50, while the KSE All Share Index lost 56.46 points, settling at 26,127.67. Out of the total traded shares, 95 advanced and 204 declined.

The overall market volumes shrank further from 274.48 million shares in the last session to 217.63 million. The volume chart was led by Cement giants Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited and Fauji Cement Company Limited, followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited .The scrips had exchanged 17.64 million, 15.98 million and 13.43 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that propped up the index and added positive points included banking by 139.93 points, pharmaceutical by 31.64 points) and investment banking by 16.68 points. On the contrast, sectors that weighed down the index were fertiliser by 41.28 points, oil & gas marketing by 29.35 points and oil & gas exploration by 26.99 points.

Global Markets: In Europe Travel and leisure stocks dropped 4% to lead losses while banks and chemicals stocks climbed nearly 1%. The Bank of England (BOE) announced an emergency cut to interest rates in an attempt to limit the economic impact from the new coronavirus. The central bank lowered its main interest rate from 0.75% to 0.25% and announced a new term-funding scheme to support small and medium-sized businesses, along with measures to help commercial banks lend more. New U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak then also announced fiscal stimulus measures of around £30 billion, including targeted tax cuts and backstopping loans for small businesses.

However, following the rise in the cases of infection sand death sin coronavirus in major European countries the regional stock markets closed lower. England’s FTSE-100 plunged 1.40% to close at 5876.52 points. France’s benchmark CAC-40 Germany’s DAX closed around half a percent each.

Cases in Italy surpassed 10,000 , according to Johns Hopkins University and Italy’s civil protection agency, with deaths spiking to 631 as the Italian government implemented strict measures to secure a nationwide lockdown of the country’s 60 million inhabitants. The virus has also effected the power corridors of the region as French minster and UK’s cabinet minister has also tested positive for virus.

In Asia Stocks in major markets tumbled as investors continued to watch for developments around government stimulus with the coronavirus continuing to spread. Stocks in Australia also saw sharp declines as the ASX 200 dropped 3.6% to close at 5,725.90. South Korean stocks were also among the biggest losers among major markets regionally, with the Kospi plunging 2.78% to close at 1,908.27.

In Japan, Nikkei 225 slipped 2.27% to 19,416.06 while Chinese stocks slipped by the close as well, with the Shanghai composite closing 0.94% lower at about 2,968.52 . In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was 0.63% lower, as of its final hour of trading.

IN US, Wall street took a plunge after World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic. Wall Street grappled with the rapid spread of the coronavirus as well as uncertainty around a fiscal response to curb slower economic growth from the outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,200 points, or more than 4.5%. The S&P 500 slid 4.1% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.8%.

The bulls are losing pace in the global markets as bears are gaining ground- indicating the trend would last for long as no stimulus measure or establishment of fiscal fund has been able to add positive sentiments to the markets.