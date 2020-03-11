Pakistani man dies of coronavirus in Italy

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani coronavirus patient in Italy has died, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

The Pakistani national passed away in Brescia, about a 100 kilometres from Milan, the spokesperson added.

A sixty-one year old Pakistani named Imtiaz Ahmad died of coronavirus in Brescia, 100 miles from Milan in Italy.

Pakistan consulate in Milan is in touch with the family of the deceased and the Italian authorities on this matter.

FO spokesperson Ayesha Farooqi said Pakistani and Italian authorities are in touch regarding repatriating the body to Pakistan.

Italy has the most confirmed cases and deaths outside of China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Italy has now reported more than 10,000 total coronavirus cases in the country, where deaths from the virus have surpassed 600. The death toll in Italy from the virus climbed to 631 people Tuesday from 463 the day before, the Italian Civil Protection authorities reported, the AP noted.