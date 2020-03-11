Sarwar announces business plan for Governor House to bear own expenses

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday formally announced the Governor House’s business plan that would enable it to bear its own expenses.

Addressing a press conference regarding this issue at the Governor House here on Wednesday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the business plan has been delivered as per the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaafs (PTI) promise as the business plan’s earning will be deposited in the national kitty.

In this regard, the building’s lawn will be available to the corporate sector at Rs one million for an event, any function can also be arranged from Rs500,000 in the Darbar Hall, Rs50,000 will be charged for wedding photo shoots and Rs one million for commercial photo shoots.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, groups of ten persons each can avail a one-hour guided tour facility with Rs2,000 charges per person, while foreigners will be charged Rs6,000 per person. Welfare organisations will be given 50 per cent discount on their programmes. All visitors will be served with tea and coffee,” he added.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar replied that two hours time will be given for wedding photoshoots which will mainly be shot in the pavilion.

“Booking for any of these options can be made through the Governor House’s website www.governorhouse.punjab.gov.pk ,” said Chaudhry Sarwar while adding that the Governor House staff will contact the person who makes a booking on the website to finalise arrangements for their desired event.

“Payments will be made directly to the government’s bank account as no one else is authorised to receive payments in cash,” he emphasised.

It may be noted here that political parties will not be allowed to organise any events on the premises.

To another question, he said that conferences like the Ulema conference could be allowed under the business plan and explained that political parties would not be allowed to organise party conventions, public meetings or any other activity in any part/portion of the Governor House, including its lawn.

“There are too many rumours about the Governor House’s expenditures; let me tell you that its monthly expense, other than staff salaries is Rs one million and we are working on gradually reducing this figure as well,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar further stated that a canteen is also being constructed at the location where eatables will be available for general visitors on the weekends. “We will try to ensure the provision of all facilities, including security to the people who visit,” he said.

Since the PTI government’s inception, 400,000 persons have visited the Governor House, while the number of people coming for Aftar parties during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is more than 200,000.