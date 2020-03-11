ATC rejects bail plea of prime accused in judge video scandal

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Mian Tariq, prime accused in the judge video scandal case.

The verdict was pronounced by ATC Judge Rana Javad Abbas. Verdict in the plea, seeking bail on the medical grounds was reserved on Tuesday.

In the last hearing of the plea, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had opposed the provision of bail to the suspect.

Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. He was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in July last year.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.