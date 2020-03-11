Pentagon says coronavirus cases likely higher than official count

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military’s official tally of servicemembers and related personnel who have been infected by the coronavirus likely undercounts the actual total, the Pentagon acknowledged on Tuesday, as a second servicemember in the United States tested positive for the virus.

“I think that it is likely, given what we are seeing around the world, and the fact that we have people all over the world, that there are more,” Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brigadier General Paul Friedrichs told a Pentagon news briefing.