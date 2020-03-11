Coronavirus cases rises to 20 in Pakistan

KARACHI: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 20 after a 14-year old boy was tested positive for COVID-19 in Gilgit Baltistan, a health official said on Wednesday.

Pakistan saw a sudden increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday when a dozen new cases were reported across the country.

According to the spokesperson, the patient, a 14-year-old hails from Skardu.

The patient is under treatment at City Hospital in Skardu, added Firaq.

Earlier today, a three-member team from the National Institute of Health (NIH) had reached Skardu, where they met with the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary.

The meeting discussed the precautionary measures that can be taken to combat the coronavirus. The GB spokesman said that the NIH experts will train local health officials.

According to Sindh Health Department, one of the infected persons reached Karachi from Syria via Doha while second patient, who is resident of Hyderabad, arrived in Karachi from Iran via Dubai.

On the other hand, Sindh Health Department suggested to to shutdown schools for longer duration and ban on public gatherings.

Sindh Health Department disclosed this in a press note.

Sindh schools closure likely to extended with reporting of 9 new coronavirus cases on March 9 – all 9 cases in Karachi.

However the total number of cases rises in Pakistan to 20.