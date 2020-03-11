Coronavirus: Chairman Edhi Trust hands over Rs.30mn to Iran

Chairman of the Edhi Welfare Trust, Faisal Edhi has handed over a check of Rs 30 million to the Iranian consulate to prevent the coronavirus disease in Iran.

Chairman Edhi Welfare Trust handed over a check to the Iranian Consulate in the Iranian Consulate yesterday where he said that the money has been given to the Islamic neighboring country under goodwill

Faisal Edhi further said that we wanted to buy medicines so that Iran could save its citizens from this outbreak. To which, the Iranian Consular gave special thanks to Pakistan and Faisal Edhi for this cause.

Edhi Foundation is Pakistan’s largest philanthropic organization that runs the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world, along with homeless shelters, orphanages, animal shelters and rehabilitation centers across Pakistan.

The foundation has over 300 centers across the country, in big cities, small towns and remote rural areas, providing medical aid, family planning and emergency assistance. They own air ambulances, providing quick access to far-flung areas.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, a famous Pakistani philanthropist and humanitarian, founded the Edhi Foundation in 1951. Since his death on July 8, 2016, the Edhi Foundation has been run primarily by his son Faisal Edhi.