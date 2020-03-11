Iran’s trade minister recovers from coronavirus

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani recovered from the novel coronavirus Tuesday after receiving treatment at a hospital, according to media reports.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit after his health deteriorated, and the doctors’ efforts improved his condition and he was discharged from the hospital, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, which cited the Rahmani’s advisor Ali Akbar Rezaei, who said the minister is convalescing at home.

A local media website reported March 4 that Rahmani tested positive for the virus known as COVID-19 and was in the intensive care unit at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hospital.

The global death toll from the virus surpassed 4,000, with more than 114,000 confirmed cases.

Moreover, public gatherings, including Friday prayers in Tehran and other cities, have been canceled, schools closed and crews of cleaners dispatched to disinfect trains, buses and gathering places.

The coronavirus outbreak comes at a time when Iran is already reeling from economic woes as the United States imposes tough economic sanctions on the country. Iran’s economy contracted by an estimated 9.5% last year.