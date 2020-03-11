Amazon will now deliver for free to Palestine

Global e-commerce company Amazon will now be delivering parcels for free to customers in the occupied Palestinian territories, reported a regional news agency.

The Palestinian Economy Ministry said in a statement that the American company has reversed its policy on charging delivery fees for items being delivered to customers in the Palestinian territories.

It attributed the policy reversal by Amazon to “a series of Palestinian measures aiming at halting disregard to the Palestinian identity and recognizing settlements.”

An investigation last month had revealed that since November 2019, Amazon has been offering free delivery on orders above USD 49 to Jewish Israeli customers in the illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territory. On the other hand, it was charging Palestinians USD 24 or more for the same. The company had tried to explain away the discrepancy as a ‘logistical issue’, citing the difficulty Amazon delivery personnel face due to the myriad of Israel checkpoints and military/police barriers dotted all around and inside the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Amazon claimed that this caused hindrances to its delivery system.

Despite International law listing both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considering all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal, Amazon said it would make shipping free for Palestinians only if they list their country as Israel.

Palestine’s Economy Ministry threatened to sue the company for conducting business in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and called on it to immediately stop this blatant discriminatory delivery policy for Israelis and Palestinians, or face legal accountability before international courts.

The Palestinian postal service has been largely dysfunctional as mail deliveries to the Israeli-occupied West Bank must pass through international crossings and borders before reaching the Palestinian territory, and are often subject to long delays.