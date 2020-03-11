PM to lay foundation stone of housing projects in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of seven housing projects in the federal capital today.

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to people but also boost the construction sector in the country..

The six projects will be managed under the supervision of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundations and the other one project is related to Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

These projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any but also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities.

The construction and provision of housing units is an important sector in the country’s economy and social success.

Earlier Imran Khan launched Data4Pakistan Portal developed in collaboration with World Bank.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister has expressed the government’s determination to alleviate poverty from the country.

The premier said no country can progress if significant portion of its population lives in poverty.

He said a civilized society known by the standard of living of its poor.

Imran Khan said this is the first step in finding necessary ways and means to fight poverty.

He said this portal will help identify the areas which are in most need of funds, besides finding other vital statistics about issues being faced by the local people.