Pakistan Air Force plane crashes near capital territory

A F-16 fighter jet crashed in Shakar Parian, near Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

Videos of the incident show massive plumes of smoke and a projectile crashing to the ground near Shakarparian.

The aircraft crashed near the Pakistan Museum of Natural History park, which is right next to the parade ground.

Rescue efforts to contain the huge ball of fire at the site are underway. According to sources, the plane crashed near the chandtara jungle located in the area.

Notably, Wing Commander Noman Akram OC 9embraced martyrdom during the rehearsals of 23rd March air show.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the PAF said.

Meanwhile, Federal Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari tweeted: “Terrible news of the F 16 crash but now some news coming pilot may have ejected. So earlier news contradicted. Praying this new report of a pilot ejecting is correct”.