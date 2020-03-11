Hafeez Shaikh to discuss 4-point agenda in ECC meeting today

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to discuss a four-point agenda today.

During the meeting, the cabinet will discuss the wheat price for the growers in the upcoming season which was recommended by concerned quarters at Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms.

The cabinet will also discuss the ease of doing business and recommendations on the petroleum sector would also come under discussion during the meeting.

During the meeting, budget estimates for National Telecommunications Corporation for the coming fiscal year will be reviewed.

Last month, the ECC of the federal government imposed a ban on export on onions till 30th May this year to keep the prices under control. Shaikh in this regard approved the public sector procurement of 8.25 million tons of wheat at Rs1365 per 40 kg bag for the coming season.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, ECC further directed that in case there is considerable decrease in available stock, ECC would be willing to reconsider the proposal for import of sugar as well as the removal of tariff and taxes on subject import.