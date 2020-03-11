Media’s involvement in the patriarchal mindset of the society

Not only the strings of power are held by males but the strings of media are also held by patriarchal and misogynist men. There is a general dissent in both sexes on the ground of their entitlement. The media seems to follow the culturally learned aspects of gender. Media also has a huge contribution to the patriarchal mindset of society. The media has not presented the women as role oriented rather she has been presented as an issue-based creature.

Father seems to be worried about the dowry of his daughter, brother is found fighting with those who harras his sister. Life of women before marriage is presented as an issue and the whole drama continues even after the marriage. Despite the proactive media we still have a long way ahead to clarify the agendas of Aurat March, their slogans, and gender identity.

There were two schools of thought seen on media. One side accepting “My body, My choice ” as a legitimate demand of women in Pakistan. They interpreted their slogan as the demand for the right to command on her decisions, decide about her body, clothes, future so that no one is allowed to abuse her body via acid attacks or any other physical abuse. But another side, particularly on social media, presented it as an alignment to will to vulgarity and as an anti-Islamic agenda.

Here the issue is that not only the women but also the men of Pakistan are suffering through systematic subordination of class, society, norms, religion and the system as a whole. The patriarchal mindset and the reality of male chauvinist society demand a much neutral approach of media. Media has the power to dictate and direct the minds set of society as it does in the case of politics. It all depends upon the interpretation of a particular event and cause and here is where the media has to play the role. But unfortunately despite the clearance of the agenda of march, Social media was flooded with its misinterpretation.

People are in a state of confusion about the role and rights of women and his confusion is more misognised by media presenting her as a victim and not as a hero or role model. In the age of globalization and increasing social media access, in general, we have to stop the abuse of those who stand for their rights. We have to decide a moral code to follow.

The writer can be reached at mariakhan0996@gmail.com