CM Punjab to meet PM in Islamabad today

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM’s office today in the federal capital.

Sources revealed that Usman Buzdar will visit Islamabad to meet the prime minister and brief him regarding the development and reconstruction in Punjab.

CM Punjab will also attend a high level meeting at the Prime Minister House which will be presided by PM Imran Khan.

The meeting will review the progress regarding the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Jahangir Tareen called on Usman Buzdar at the CM House.

Both the leaders discussed political affairs of the country including Punjab, the formation of Southern Punjab Secretariat and matters of mutual interests.

On the occasion, Jahangir Tareen ruled out the possibility of any in-house changes and mid-term elections in the country.

“We will work hard day and night to fulfill the promises that we made with people as we take practical step instead of raising hollow slogans. The matter of Southern Punjab Secretariat will be resolved with mutual understanding,” he added.

Jahangir Tareen said: “The most transparent government in the history of Pakistan is serving people at the moment under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The opposition parties have no agenda and are dispersed. There will neither be an in-house change nor midterm elections.”