4 killed in avalanche in NW Pakistan

At least four people were killed and 29 injured after an avalanche Tuesday struck a village in northwest Pakistan, according to police and local media.

The incident occurred in Kundla village in Nathia Gali, a famous tourist destination, located 97 kilometers (59 miles) from the capital, Islamabad, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

A vehicle carrying an unknown number of passengers is believed to have been buried in the avalanche.

Rescuers and army troops have launched an operation to pull victims trapped under the avalanche.

Many people were reported missing and feared dead as rescue efforts got under way, one of the officials said.