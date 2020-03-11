Corona Virus: CM Balochistan chairs high level meeting today

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has summoned a high level meeting today (Wednesday) to review prevention strategy to deal with spread of novel coronavirus after first case was reported in the province.

The meeting would be attended by the Chief Secretary Balochistan and heads of other concerned departments.

The situation arising after returns of pilgrims from Iran will come under discussion,where a total of 291 people have now died of the novel coronavirus.

First case of COVID-19, the mysterious viral pneumonia-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has emerged in the Balochistan capital on Tuesday, pushing the countrywide tally to 19.

The 12-year-old patient had arrived in Quetta along with his parents from Iran via Taftan border, head of a government hospital said.

The family belongs to Dadu district in Sindh, said the medical superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital, adding that parents, three siblings and paternal aunt of the child are tested negative.Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, had said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

However, Balochistan’s health officials on Saturday declared 252 pilgrims from Iran free from coronavirus after putting them under quarantine for 15 days.

According to Levies officials, the pilgrims were cleared after they were screened by the health officials.

Meanwhile, trade activities remained suspended at the Pakistan-Iran border, custom officials said. Officials added that due to the border closure, businesses have been affected in the city of Taftan and the traders and labourers have left the city due to this.

It was also reported that the border closure has resulted in many Pakistani traders being stuck on the Iranian side of the border which has become a source of worry for their families.

Meanwhile, the only government-run bank in Taftan has also been closed on the directives of the State Bank of Pakistan.