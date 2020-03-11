Pakistan should give honorary citizenship to Ben Dunk: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja has demanded honorary citizenship for the Australian cricketer Ben Dunk. Dunk is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Queensland sensation has taken the 5th edition of the of Pakistan Super League (PSL) by storm. The trailblazing six-hitter has left bowlers speechless in Pakistan’s Premier T20 bout and is the main reason why the Lahore Qalandars have opened the league table wide open.

After losing 3 games on trot to start their tournament, the Qalandars have come back strongly. The Lahore-based franchise have recorded 3 wins out of their last 4 outings. In those 4 matches, Ben Dunk has smashed 247 runs at a staggering average of 123.50 and a strike rate of 226.61. The stunning run of form has seen him score a pair of the 90s that have both feature 10 and 12 sixes respectively.

Ramiz suggested that Pakistan team will benefit from Ben Dunk’s talent if he becomes a Pakistani citizen.

Pakistan has long been missing a hard hitter like Dunk, said Ramiz.

Ramiz Raja made the comments on his official youtube channel shortly after Ben Dunk’s scintillating knock of 99* against Karachi Kings. Defending 188, Kings seemed well in control of the game, as the Qalandars were reeling at 63 for 2 after 10 overs. However, it was then that a furious Ben Dunk arrived on the crease. What followed was great to watch for the neutrals, but not so good for the Karachi fans.

“Karachi played two-left arm spinners against Ben Dunk, knowing that Dunk had scored heavily against Mohammad Nawaz in the game against Quetta. Karachi should have learned from Quetta’s experience of bowling against Dunk and should have instead given Usama Mir a go.

Several Twitter users seem to be in agreement with the acclaimed commentator as they too have demanded the same.

When will Rana Fawad start lobbying for Ben Dunk’s citizenship? #LQvsKK #PSL2020 — Sufiyan Maqsood (@IamSufiyanM) March 8, 2020 A referendum in Lahore right now could very well unanimously offer Ben Dunk a Pakistani citizenship but perhaps also nominate him Chief Minister Punjab !!! — Naveid Siddiqui (@SiddiquiNaveid) March 8, 2020

Over the years, the presence of international cricketers like AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, and Sandeep Lamichhane indicates that Lahore Qalandars certainly do not lack the squad strength.