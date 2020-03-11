Zalmi’s Haider Ali the youngest batsman to score fifty in PSL history

Haider Ali who is representing Peshawar Zalmi in the current season of PSL, 2020 at the age of 19, scored his first PSL fifty against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Right handed aggressive batsman Haider Ali becomes the youngest batsman to score a 50 runs in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) .

UFF UFF HAIDER! Watch as the youngest ever player to get 50 in the HBL PSL score six with a fearless hook! #LQvPZ #HBLPSLV — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2020

Peshawar Zalmi’s emerging player dispatched a six on a short-ball to Haris Rauf, followed by a single to bring his fifty in just 31 balls. He made 69 in 43 balls which included four fours and as many sixes.

He is also a team member of the northern squad for Quaid e Azam trophy tournament. He made is his first-class debut on September 14, 2019. After that he also able to make his name in the list of the team for ACC emerging teams Asia cup for Bangladesh in November 2019. He also played against Afghanistan in the emerging Asia cup on November 14, 2019. He is continuing his successes in the ground and he became the vice-captain of the Squad of the team for under 19 ICC cricket world cup 2020.