IGP launches Zainab Alert mobile app

On Tuesday, the Zainab Alert mobile application was launched in Karachi by Inspector General (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar.

The ceremony was attended by high officials from all concerned departments, members of civil society, Officers /Staff of Sindh Police and guests from CPLC along with volunteers.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar highlighted the importance and need of such a mobile app to save the lives of future generations through the use of current Information Communication Technology (ICT).

He hoped that soon more such apps will be added in Zainab Alert System, to address other issues like checking of vehicle use of ICT to identify criminals, through facial recognition, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning features.

While addressing the gathering CPLC Chief highlighted the importance of joint venture between the Police, CPLC and volunteers from M/s Invent Lab in counter crimes in the province.

He said that the app has thoroughly been tested for the last many months at CPO & CPLC by a dedicated team of experts to ensure that there is no bug in its operations of the alert system prior to its formal launching.