PSL matches in Karachi to go ahead as scheduled amid coronavirus fears

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, after a high profile meeting on Tuesday, confirmed that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five matches will be hosted in Karachi as scheduled amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus in the city after two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi this week, which raised the number to 15 in Sindh out of 18 reported cases in the entire country. Shah, however, was adamant that the virus was not fatal and that adequate measures had been taken in order to conduct the matches in a safe environment.

“The HBL PSL matches will continue as scheduled. Our preparations are complete. We are ready as far as health preparations are concerned. Fumigation will take place in and around the stadium. We would advise caution for foreigners. The virus is not very dangerous. It is the fans decision if they want to come to the ground. We will also conduct thermal screening,” Shah said. Meanwhile the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB)’s Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan claimed that a final decision will be made based on the recommendations of the officials in the Sindh government.

“We are in constant contact with the provincial government in Sindh. We have not thought about changing the venue yet. We will decide on the crowd according to the recommendations of the officials of the Sindh government. We are hopeful that the Bangladesh team will tour Pakistan as scheduled,” Zakir said. “Initially the cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi and Islamabad. We still hosted matches in Rawalpindi. Many countries are holding matches without crowds. We will also take a look at the situation in Karachi. We will work along the guidelines of the Sindh government. Changing the venues in Karachi is currently not part of our plan.”