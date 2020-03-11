Grant Elliott not in favour of seventh team in PSL

KARACHI: New Zealand’s former all-rounder Grant Elliott, in an interview with PakPassion.net, has spoken against the concept of the addition of another team in the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) which currently consists of six teams. The 40-year-old used the example of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia which extended the competition resulting in a longer tournament. “I do like the idea but what it will mean is that the competition goes on for longer and these competitions are good when they are three weeks, crash, bang and you have a winner. We’ve seen the Big Bash extend its competition and for me it felt like it went on for too long,” Elliot said. The former all-rounder believed a longer tournament would result in the gradual loss of interest from the fans who are responsible for the success of any league. “As a spectator you almost lose interest and you just wait for the semi-finals and final and then see what’s happening. So, I think you still need to keep people engaged and that’s obviously the revenue in there as well which is in that engagement, and where you are making sure the crowds are coming in,” he concluded.