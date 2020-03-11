Sir: Apropos the article’ Corporal Punishment’ published in a local daily. Once again, the teachers who are the protector of their students punish them brutality.

Corporal punishment in educational institutions are being practiced since the birth of Pakistan. Turning the pages of the calendar, in June 2017, 11 years-old girl’s bones were fractured by his teacher. Moreover, in January 2018, a nine-years-old madrassa boy was bludgeoned to death in the shape of corporal punishment.

Moreover, in September 2019 a 10th-grade student was brutally killed by his teacher in Lahore.

My request is government to implement the rule of law to curb corporal punishment.

SAHIL UMRANI

Turbat, Kech