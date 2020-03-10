Foodpanda expands its operations to Sahiwal

Pakistan’s largest online food delivery platform, foodpanda is gaining popularity across the nation for its one of a kind discount offers and unmatchable deals.

With the aim to reach many more people in different untapped cities of Pakistan, foodpanda is now starting its operations in Sahiwal with the hope to branch out to more foodies and satisfy their food cravings. foodpanda Pakistan has been the talk of town time and again for their many creative campaigns, the most recent one being “Sab Ka Munh Chalega” that aims to make people constantly munch on their favourite foods at low and discounted prices while enjoying cricket season. As part of this, customers can now avail up to 70% discount on 2000+ eateries. Not just that but foodies can also enjoy homemade food items at nominal prices through the newly launched “ghar ka khaana” feature on the foodpanda app. Expanding into Sahiwal will not only benefit the customers but also create more employment opportunities as a whole by on boarding new riders. With this expansion, Sahiwal will become part of the foodpanda’s network of 28 cities. Nauman Sikandar Mirza, CEO-foodpanda quotes, “foodpanda has become the largest food delivery platform of Pakistan and has surely changed the way people think about food. Creating a network that works for the betterment of the society, we are thrilled to announce our service operations in Sahiwal and satisfy our customers with good food at their doorsteps, keeping the upgrades on our app and website into consideration. We make sure to add more restaurants in our app, to give customers a food full experience”. When it comes to food, there can be no limitations. Food cravings need to be satisfied at all times and with the launch of foodpanda in Sahiwal, there will be many happy tummies. After successful runs in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, foodpanda Pakistan’s expansion into Sahiwal is a step in the right direction as they are one of the firsts to have tapped that market.

The good food life is now just three taps away so start ordering. Your favorite food, now being delivered in Sahiwal only with foodpanda Pakistan.