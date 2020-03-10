Punjab Police continue crackdown on hardened criminals, anti-social elements

Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir sought a report of Police actions against criminals and anti-social elements from all RPOs and DPOs and also directed to speed up the intelligence based operations so that properties and lives of people may be secured and service delivery may improved.

Likewise, under supervision of Rana Shoaib Mehmood DPO Khushab, Khushab police during previous month, took actions against criminals and achieved landmark success. During this campaign, Khushab police arrested 56 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes of murder, dacoity and robbery among them 05 accused of A category whereas 51 of B category. Besides this, 41 accused have been arrested in an operation against criminals and huge amount of illegal Arms and drugs have been recovered from them. 11 guns, 02 rifles, 25 pistols, 03 revolvers and 126 bullets have been recovered.

Taking actions against anti-social elements, 28 cases have been registered against criminals and 14.518 kilo chars, 193 litres wine, running wine kilns and tools of wine making have been recovered from their possession. Implementing the National Action Plan 21 cases have been registered among which 08 cases against violation of Loud Speaker Act and 13 cases have been registered against violation of Tenancy Act. Moreover, in different police stations of Khushab, 16 cases of over speeding, 07 cases of power theft, 07 cases of price control have been registered. Under Gambling Act, 05 cases have been registered in which 04 motorcycles and amount of 12620 rupees have been recovered. During this, 02 gangs have been arrested and amount of 15 lac 10 thousand have been recovered from them. Furthermore, for elimination of professional criminals, search operations and snap checking has been continued.