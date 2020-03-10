Verdict on Mian Tariq bail in judge video scandal toady

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a plea of Mian Tariq, a prime accused in the judge video scandal case, seeking his bail on medical grounds, a private news channel reported.

The ATC will pronounce the reserved verdict tomorrow.

During arguments in the case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) opposed provision of bail to Mian Tariq on medical grounds. “Bail cannot be given on the medical reports presented by the accused in the court.”

It may be noted that Mian Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) On July 17, last year.