Extension in winter vacation demanded

Due to inclement and harsh weather, parents of the students in hilly areas especially of Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Bara Gali, Donga Gali, Ayubia and Thandiyani have demanded an extension in the winter vacations in the primary and secondary schools with revision of matric and other examinations in the area. Currently, on Ist march 2020, all schools and colleges were re-opened in the Abbottabad district after two months winter vacation but due to prolonged rainy season with frequent snowfall, temperature is dropped to below freezing point and students could not move to school due to closer on inner roads in Galiyats due to heavy snowfall and as per future advisory by the met department, another rainy and snow spell will be there from tomorrow onward.