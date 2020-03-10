Wedding functions should be packed up by 11:15pm in Hyderabad: govt

The Sindh government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, has imposed complete ban on the marriage halls, lawns, banquets, piyala hotels and tea stalls functioning after 2315 hours, besides banning the use of fireworks during marriage ceremony, for improved safety to public life & property for a period of 90 days, with immediate effect, within the territorial limits of Hyderabad district.

In pursuance of Section 195 (i) (a) Cr.P.C, the S.H.Os of concerned Police Station has authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violate of this Notification.